Russia expels 45 Polish embassy and consulate staff in retaliatory move

Russia has declared 45 Polish embassy and consulate staff "persona non grata" in retaliation for Warsaw's expulsion of 45 Russian diplomats from Poland, Moscow's foreign ministry said on Friday, News.az reports citing RIA Novosti.

Poland said in March that the 45 Russian diplomats were suspected of working for Russian intelligence.


