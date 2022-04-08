Russia expels 45 Polish embassy and consulate staff in retaliatory move
- 08 Apr 2022 19:28
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 172190
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/russia-expels-45-polish-embassy-and-consulate-staff-in-retaliatory-move Copied
Russia has declared 45 Polish embassy and consulate staff "persona non grata" in retaliation for Warsaw's expulsion of 45 Russian diplomats from Poland, Moscow's foreign ministry said on Friday, News.az reports citing RIA Novosti.
Poland said in March that the 45 Russian diplomats were suspected of working for Russian intelligence.