Russia expels employee of Montenegrin embassy

+ ↺ − 16 px

An employee of Montenegro’s Embassy in Moscow has been declared persona non grata in a tit-for-tat move, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

On May 31, Montenegrin Ambassador to Moscow Milorad Scepanovic was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry where he was handed a note of protest. The ambassador was informed that an employee of the Montenegrin Embassy was declared persona non grata, and the employee should leave Russia within several days.

On April 7, Montenegro’s Foreign Ministry declared four Russian diplomats persona non grata and gave them seven days to leave the country.

News.Az