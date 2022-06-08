Russia expresses readiness to ensure safety of ships leaving Ukrainian ports

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia is ready to coordinate with its Turkish partners to ensure the safety of ships leaving Ukrainian ports, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.



Lavrov made the remarks while speaking at a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara.

“We are ready to ensure the safety of ships leaving Ukrainian ports and heading for the straits. We are prepared to do this in cooperation with the Turkish counterparts,” he said.

Russia’s top diplomat stressed that Kyiv’s stubbornness in resolving the issue of demining Ukrainian ports remained the main problem.

“If they have now changed their mind, then there will be no difficulties on our side. It remains to be seen how the preliminary agreements that we discussed yesterday and today will be translated into practical deeds,” he added.

News.Az