Russia extends international flight ban due to coronavirus

Russia’s aviation authority has extended its ban on international flights until Aug. 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic, a Vnukovo Airport source confirmed on condition of anonymity, according to The Moscow Times.

The country closed its borders and grounded most international flights in late March to slow the spread of the virus, allowing only special evacuations of its own citizens from abroad and other government-authorized flights.

A monthly telegram sent to airports states that foreign citizens and stateless people will not be allowed entry until 11:59 p.m. July 31, RBC reported, citing a government source and a Domodedovo Airport official.

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsia, could reportedly circulate a new telegram among airlines and airports if it decides to reopen the borders before Aug. 1.

A Rosaviatsia official declined to comment on the telegram's authenticity.

News.Az