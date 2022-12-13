Russia extends restrictions on flights to some airports until December 21

Russia’s Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya) has extended restrictions on flights to 11 airports in the southern and central parts of the country until December 21, the agency said in a statement, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"Temporary flight restrictions to 11 airports in southern and central Russia have been extended until December 21, 2022," the statement said.

Flights to airports in Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov-on-Don, Simferopol and Elista are temporarily restricted.

News.Az