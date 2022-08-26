Russia extends restrictions on flights to southern, central cities

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport has extended temporary restrictions on flights to 11 airports in the southern and central part of the country until September 4, the press service of the agency said in a statement on Friday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"Restrictions on flights to 11 airports in the southern and central part of Russia have been extended until September 4, 2022," the statement said.

Flights to airports of Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov-on-Don, Simferopol, and Elista are temporarily restricted, according to the agency.

