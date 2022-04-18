Russia extends restrictions on flights until April 25

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) has extended the temporary restrictions on the operation of airports in a number of cities in southern and central Russia until April 25, News.Az reports citing Russian media.

Flights are temporarily restricted to the following airports: Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov-on-Don, Simferopol, Elista.

The Federal Air Transport Agency has recommended airlines to use alternative routes through the airports of Sochi, Volgograd, Mineralnye Vody, Stavropol and Moscow to transport passengers to closed airports.

News.Az