Russia extends suspension of flights to 11 airports

+ ↺ − 16 px

The suspension of flights to 11 airports in southern and central Russia has been extended until November 27, the country’s aviation watchdog Rosaviatsia announced on Friday, News.Az reports citing Russian media.

"The suspension of flights to 11 airports in southern and central Russia has been extended until November 27, 2022," the aviation watchdog said in a statement.

As the Russian aviation watchdog specified, the list of airports covered by the suspension includes Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov-on-Don, Simferopol and Elista.

News.Az