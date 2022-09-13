Russia extremely concerned over escalating tension on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow is extremely concerned over the escalating tension on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

Russia calls on the parties to refrain from further escalation of the situation, exercise restraint and strictly observe the ceasefire in accordance with the tripartite statements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia dated November 10, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021, the ministry noted.

“We are in close contact with Baku and Yerevan,” added the ministry.

News.Az