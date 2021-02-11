Russia eyes to launch charter flights to Azerbaijan from two cities

The Russian Pegas Fly company plans to launch charter flights from Nizhniy Novgorod to Baku starting from February 17, 2021.

The flights are scheduled from February 17 to March 24 from Nizhny Novgorod (Strigino airport).

The flights will be operated once a week - on Wednesdays.

According to the schedule of Strigino airport, a departure from Nizhny Novgorod will be carried out at 23:35 (GMT+3) with arrival at Heydar Aliyev International airport at 03:35 (GMT+4).

In the opposite direction, the departure will be carried out at 4:35 (GMT+4) with arrival in Nizhny Novgorod at 06:35 (GMT+3).

In March 2021, it is planned to resume flights from Yekaterinburg (Russia) to Azerbaijan by Ural Airlines.

According to the schedule of the Yekaterinburg Koltsovo airport, flights to Baku will be operated once a week on Thursdays by Aerobus aircraft.

Flights on Yekaterinburg - Baku route will be operated on March 4-25, 2021.

