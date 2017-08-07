Russia faces security threats due to high level of illegal migration

+ ↺ − 16 px

There has been no significant reduction in the number of illegal migrants in Russia.

This situation threatens public security and creates a breeding ground for terrorism in the country, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev at a meeting on national security in the Far Eastern Federal District in Yakutsk.

He said that conditions for the work of foreign citizens in Russia had been simplified, and conditions for social and cultural adaptation of migrants were being created.

"However, it has not yet been possible to achieve a significant reduction of illegal migration, which still threatens public security, is a breeding ground for terrorism, cross-border crime, criminalizes economic relations," Sputnik cited him as saying.

Russian Security Council Secretary stressed that the issue of illegal migration was particularly challenging for Russia's Far East, where the migration was intensive against the background of low density of indigenous population.

According to him, the growing scale of the use of forged documents, false domicile and resident registrations arouses concern.

News.Az

News.Az