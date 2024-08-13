Russia follows developments in Palestine despite its special military op — Putin
Although Russia is currently occupied with the special military operation in Ukraine, it is still paying attention to what is going on in Palestine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, News.az reports citing TASS.
"Dear Mr. President, dear friends, allow me, first of all, to cordially welcome you here in Moscow, we have not seen each other for two years, although we are in constant contact, and I am very happy to see you all - you and your delegation," Putin said.