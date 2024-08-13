Russia follows developments in Palestine despite its special military op — Putin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Although Russia is currently occupied with the special military operation in Ukraine, it is still paying attention to what is going on in Palestine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, News.az reports citing TASS.



"Everyone knows that today, unfortunately, Russia has to defend its interests, defend its people with the use of weapons. But what is happening in the Middle East, in Palestine, we are definitely paying attention to," Putin said at a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Moscow."Dear Mr. President, dear friends, allow me, first of all, to cordially welcome you here in Moscow, we have not seen each other for two years, although we are in constant contact, and I am very happy to see you all - you and your delegation," Putin said.

News.Az