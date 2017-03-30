Russia Foreign Ministry to make statement on April escalation in Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs will make a statement in connection with the anniversary of the escalation of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh on April 2 l

On the night of April 2, 2016, all the frontier positions of Azerbaijan were subjected to heavy fire from the Armenian side, which used large-caliber weapons, mortars and grenade launchers. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-attack, which led to liberation of several strategic heights and settlements.



Military operations were stopped on the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian armies on Apr. 5 at 12:00 (UTC/GMT + 4 hours) with the consent of the sides, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry earlier said.

News.Az

News.Az