Russia hands five Ukrainian children with Qatar’s mediation

Qatari Ambassador to Russia Ahmed bin Nasser Al Thani and the head of the ombudswoman's office Aleksey Gazaryan met with the children, their relatives, and accompanying persons at the Qatari embassy in Moscow, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova told reporters that five children - two girls and three boys, ages 11 to 17 - will be reunited with their relatives in Ukraine, mostly parents.

One girl, the children's ombudswoman said, was living in Russia with her great-uncle because her mother's rights were restricted, and her grandmother, to whom she is attached, is waiting for her in Ukraine. Another girl lived with her grandmother in Russia, and her father is waiting for her in Ukraine. Lvova-Belova noted that one of the boys lived in an institution in Russia, and he will soon be with his mother.

"Many thanks for the help in this process to Qatar: they engage in negotiations with the Ukrainian side, take care of transportation and other expenses, accompanying the children and their loved ones. Helped the International Committee of the Red Cross, representatives of specialized agencies," Maria Lvova-Belova emphasized.

According to the press service of the children's ombudswoman, a total of 20 children from 13 families were reunited with relatives in Russia, and 100 children from 80 families were reunited with relatives in Ukraine and third countries.