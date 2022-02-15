Russia has made proposals since it does not want a war - Putin

"Russia doesn't want war, that's why it offered to hold talks to ensure equal security in Europe," Russian President Vladimir Putin told a press conference following a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"Do we want it or not? Of course, we do not," the Russian leader stressed in response to a question from Deutsche Welle about whether he rules out the possibility of a war in Europe.

"That is why we put forward proposals for negotiations, the result of which should be an agreement on ensuring equal security for everyone, including our country," Putin explained.

According to Putin, Moscow expects that the dialogue will develop in this way.

News.Az