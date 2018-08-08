Russia highly assesses Azerbaijan's efforts within the framework of NSTC

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first stage of the work on the International North-South Transport Corridor has been completed, and the part of the corridor in the territory of Azerbaijan is ready for full operation, Javid Gurbanov said at a meeting with Alan Lushnikov Deputy of Transport Minister of the Russian Federation.

The head of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC gave detailed information on Azerbaijan's transport and logistics capabilities, International Trans-Caspian Transportation Route, North-South, South-West transport corridors and Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway connection, according to Azernews.

He also added that the International North-South Transport Corridor will play an important role not only in Azerbaijan, Russia, and Iran but also in other regional countries that want to increase their trade turnover.

The International North-South Transport Corridor connects Northern Europe with South-East Asia.

The forecasts show that this corridor will create conditions for the expansion of trade relations of European countries, Russia, Central Asia and the Caucasus in the Persian Gulf and India, and the Caspian littoral states with the Black Sea ports.

The issues of further expansion of bilateral cooperation were discussed at the meeting.

Lushnikov, for his part, highly appreciated the work done by the Azerbaijani side within the Corridor and noted the importance of mobilizing all the opportunities for involving the cargo transportation on the route.

The International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC) is a 7,200-km-long multi-mode network of the ship, rail, and road route for moving freight between India, Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia, Afghanistan, Central Asia and Europe.

An intergovernmental agreement on the International North-South Transport Corridor between Russia, Iran, and India was signed in St. Petersburg during the second Euro-Asian Conference on Transport in 2000. Two years later, the transport ministers of the participating countries signed a protocol on the corridor's official opening in St. Petersburg. At the moment, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Oman, and Syria have acceded to the Agreement.

