Russia hits Ukraine’s Kherson with aerial bombs

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the morning of September 26, Ukraine's Kherson city came under a large-scale airstrike by Russian forces, resulting in damage to an administrative building and nine private residences.

“This morning, Russian aircraft carried out a massive attack on Kherson. Over the course of an hour, nearly a dozen and half aerial bombs hit the city. As a result, an administrative building and nine private houses were damaged,” said Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

As of now, no information has been received regarding casualties.

On September 25, Russian troops shelled Kherson’s Korabelnyi district with rocket artillery, injuring an elderly man.

News.Az