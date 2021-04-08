Russia hopes EU to certify its vaccine soon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia hopes that in the near future Russia’s vaccines against the novel coronavirus will be certified in the European Union, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Thursday while speaking at the plenary meeting of the forum Northern Dimension, being held online, TASS reports.

"We hope that the certification of Russian vaccines may take place in the near future and it will be possible to begin systemic interaction to the benefit of all European peoples in the interests of creating a space that will be safe for all," he said.

Grushko stressed that Russia was ready for cooperation with the EU on an equitable basis in the struggle against the pandemic which, "regrettably has become a scene of political confrontations, which runs counter to the task of coping with this common threat, which knows no borders and hits people indiscriminately regardless of their citizenship.".

News.Az