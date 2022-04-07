Russia hopes the operation in Ukraine end in the coming days

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia hopes that the purpose of the special operation in Ukraine will be completed in the coming days, said Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the President of Russia, APA reports.

And in the first hint, the Kremlin wants to see an end to the war - although in what form is unknown - he said: "Our military are doing their best to bring an end to that operation.

"And we do hope that in coming days, in the foreseeable future, this operation will reach its goals or will finish it by the negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian delegation," Peskov said.

News.Az