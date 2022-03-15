Russia imposes sanctions on US President Biden

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other US officials, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement published Tuesday, News.az reports.

“In response to a series of unprecedented sanctions… from March 15 of this year, the Russian ‘stop list’ includes on the basis of reciprocity President J. Biden, Secretary of State A. Blinken, Secretary of Defense L. Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff M. Milley, as well as a number of departmental heads and well-known American figures,” according to the statement.

