Russia imposes travel ban on German officials in response to sanctions

Russia said on Tuesday it had added senior German security and intelligence officials to its list of individuals barred from entering the country, in a tit-for-tat response to sanctions imposed on Moscow in October, Reuters reports. 

The European Union imposed sanctions on the head of Russia’s military intelligence, Igor Kostyukov, and on another Russian, accusing them of stealing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s emails in a 2015 hacking attack on the German parliament.

Russia’s foreign ministry did not name the individuals in its statement announcing the move.


