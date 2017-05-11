Russia increases spending on 2018 FIFA World Cup preparations

+ ↺ − 16 px

The expenditures on the program’s implementation were raised from 638.84 billion rubles ($11.01 billion) to 643.55 billion rubles ($11.09 billion).

The Russian government has increased spending on preparations for hosting the 2018 FIFA World Cup by 4.7 billion rubles ($81 million), according to a government resolution posted on the government’s legal information web portal, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

The expenditures on the program’s implementation were raised from 638.84 billion rubles ($11.01 billion) to 643.55 billion rubles ($11.09 billion).

According to the document, the expenditures include 355.16 billion rubles ($6.12 billion) of federal budget funds, 92.21 billion rubles ($1.59 billion) to be allocated from regional budgets and 196.18 billion rubles ($3.38 billion) to be provided by organizations.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 cities across Russia.

News.Az

News.Az