Russia increases spending on 2018 FIFA World Cup preparations
The expenditures on the program’s implementation were raised from 638.84 billion rubles ($11.01 billion) to 643.55 billion rubles ($11.09 billion).
The Russian government has increased spending on preparations for hosting the 2018 FIFA World Cup by 4.7 billion rubles ($81 million), according to a government resolution posted on the government’s legal information web portal, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.
According to the document, the expenditures include 355.16 billion rubles ($6.12 billion) of federal budget funds, 92.21 billion rubles ($1.59 billion) to be allocated from regional budgets and 196.18 billion rubles ($3.38 billion) to be provided by organizations.
The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 cities across Russia.
News.Az