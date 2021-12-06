Russia, India sign agreement on military-technical cooperation till 2030

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia and India have signed an inter-governmental agreement on a program for military-technical cooperation for 2021-2030, the Russian Defense Ministry said, News.Az reports citing TASS.

The document was inked in the presence of Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

The chief of Russia’s federal service for military-technical cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev and the Indian Defense Ministry’s Additional Secretary and Director General for Acquisition Kantha Rao put their signatures to the document.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the agreement provided for cooperation by arms and services and also the supplies and development of armaments and other military hardware.

