Russia intensifying info exchange with other states to prevent terror attacks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian security and law enforcement services have intensified the exchange of information with other countries.

The aim is to prevent terrorist attacks, Chairperson of Russia’s Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Valentina Matvienko said Wednesday, Sputnik International reports.

The comment comes following on Monday night, an explosion occurred outside the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert, leaving at least 22 people dead and almost 120 others injured. Daesh terrorist group has reportedly claimed responsibility for the terror attack.

In a condolences message to the UK, Russian President Vladimir Putin affirmed Russia's readiness to increase anti-terrorism cooperation with the country.

"The terrorist attack in Manchester showed that close cooperation and interaction is needed to fight this evil. For their part, the Russian security services and law enforcement agencies have intensified the exchange of information with many countries," Matvienko told reporters.

News.Az

News.Az