Russia interested in progress in upcoming Istanbul talks with Ukraine: Lavrov

Russia interested in progress in upcoming Istanbul talks with Ukraine: Lavrov

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed his country’s interest in the success of talks to be held with Ukraine in the Turkish city of Istanbul, News.Az reports.

Speaking to Serbian media, Lavrov said Russia is trying to stop NATO’s arms supplies to Ukraine.

The Russian minister also did not rule out a possible agreement between Moscow and Kyiv.

Lavrov named Belgrade among possible venues for the continuation of talks with Ukraine.

Istanbul is expected to host the second round of Russia-Ukraine negotiations on March 29-30. The Turkish and Russian presidents agreed on this matter in a phone call on March 27.

News.Az