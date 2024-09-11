Russia invested over $19 billion in Iraq's energy sector: Lavrov's statement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has invested over $19 billion in the development of Iraq's energy sector, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced at the opening of an exhibition marking the 80th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"The central element of our cooperation is the oil and gas industry. Russian companies are successfully implementing several major projects, with the total investment exceeding $19 billion," Lavrov noted.Key Russian players in Iraq's energy sector include companies like Lukoil, Gazprom Neft, and Rosneft. Lavrov also emphasized the importance of political dialogue between Moscow and Baghdad, adding that the countries are actively cooperating in humanitarian and cultural fields.The exhibition is dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the USSR and Iraq, which were restored in 1958 after the overthrow of the monarchy.

News.Az