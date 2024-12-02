Russia, Iran agree to coordinate with Türkiye on Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Kremlin said on Monday Russia and Iran called for coordination with Türkiye over the renewed conflict in Syria as Vladimir Putin and Masoud Pezeshkian held a phone call about the situation, News.az reports citing Daily Sabah .

"The focus was on the escalating situation in the Syrian Arab Republic," the Kremlin statement said."Unconditional support was expressed for the actions of the legitimate authorities of Syria to restore constitutional order and to restore the political, economic and social stability of the Syrian State."Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was in Ankara earlier on Monday and met his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan. Fidan said at a joint news conference that they agreed with Iran over efforts against terrorism, as Syrian opposition took back a key area controlled by terrorist group PKK/YPG.Tehran and Moscow are key allies of the Assad regime which suffered from territorial losses since anti-regime forces began their advance towards Aleppo and other provinces last week.Türkiye is a northern neighbor of Syria and severed its ties with the Assad regime following the eruption of unrest there more than a decade ago. Ankara backs the Syrian opposition forces that captured Tal Rifaat from PKK/YPG while Hayat Tahrir al-Sham which led the advance to Aleppo is recognized as a terrorist group.Fidan has urged sides of the conflict to maintain calm and underlined that the current conflict was a result of “unresolved problems” in Syria where the sides failed to reach a political settlement. Türkiye is an advocate of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Syria and endorses talks between the opposition and the regime to end the long-running conflict.

