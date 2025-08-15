Russia, Iran eye cooperation on construction of small modular NPPs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia is in talks with Iran regarding the construction of small modular nuclear power plants (NPPs) on Iranian territory, aiming to finalize agreements in the future, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said.

In early 2025, Iran suggested that the agenda of cooperation in nuclear energy with Russia be expanded by adding the construction of small modular nuclear power plants in the Islamic Republic to the discussion, he noted, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"Such negotiations are underway. I hope that sooner or later such agreements will be concluded," the chief executive said.

Russia has always been an active participant in the process of resolving the so-called Iranian nuclear issue, he stressed, adding that as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was formed and launched Moscow played a key role in providing technical and diplomatic support to Tehran.

News.Az