Russia, Iran eye new joint energy projects

Moscow and Tehran may launch new joint projects in the energy sector, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian.

"We continue our major projects, including those in the area of nuclear energy," Putin said. "We also have other possible projects in the energy sector," he added, News.Az reports, citing TASS. The Russian president is confident that the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to be signed on Friday will facilitate future expansion of trade and economic ties between Moscow and Tehran. "Although I consider the rates reached quite appropriate overall," he noted, adding that trade turnover between the two countries grew by 15.5% in the first ten months of 2024.

