Russia is always ready to provide friendly support to Türkiye - Putin

Russia is always ready to provide friendly support to Türkiye - Putin

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The Russian Federation is always ready to provide friendly support to its Turkish partners," Russian President Vladimir Putin said while talking about the post-earthquake situation in Türkiye, News.az reports.

He also said that Russia will soon send a large number of construction materials to Türkiye for the recovery process after the earthquake.

News.Az