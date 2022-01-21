Russia is consistently making efforts to resolve situation on Armenia-Azerbaijani border: Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia is consistently making efforts to resolve the situation on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday, News.Az reports.

“It is necessary to form and launch the work of a bilateral commission on the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border as soon as possible,” said the ministry, reiterating Moscow’s readiness to consult Baku and Yerevan in this process.

“We would like everyone who wants to join the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, ensuring stability and security in the South Caucasus, to act taking into account the tripartite agreements of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia, rather than upon the principle of a zero-sum game,” the ministry added.

News.Az