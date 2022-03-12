Russia is interested in opening the Zangazur corridor - Bayramov says

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Russia is in region's important country. Of course, Russia is interested in opening the Zangazur corridor," Arbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a panel discussion at the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, News.az reports.

According to him, the opening of the Zangazur corridor is in the interests not only of Azerbaijan and Armenia, but also of other countries in the region.

