Yandex metrika counter

Russia is interested in opening the Zangazur corridor - Bayramov says

  • Politics
  • Share
Russia is interested in opening the Zangazur corridor - Bayramov says

"Russia is in region's important country. Of course, Russia is interested in opening the Zangazur corridor," Arbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a panel discussion at the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, News.az reports.

According to him, the opening of the Zangazur corridor is in the interests not only of Azerbaijan and Armenia, but also of other countries in the region.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      