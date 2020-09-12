Russia is ready to step up counter-terrorism cooperation with US, says Ambassador

Russia is ready to step up counter-terrorism cooperation with US, says Ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia is ready to step up counter-terrorism cooperation with the United States and expects Washington to do the same, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said on Friday, TASS reports.

On Friday, a flag on the territory of the Russian diplomatic mission was lowered in memory of those killed in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

"We are united by the moments not only when everything is fine, but especially in the moments of grief. Nineteen years ago, there was a disaster. Russian President Vladimir Putin was one of the first who supported US President George W. Bush and the American people," Antonov said.

"As a sign of respect and sorrow for the people who died in the terrorist attacks, we lowered the flag at the Russian embassy," the diplomat said.

"The fight against terrorism is a very good opportunity, an area where we could cooperate with the United States. We are ready for such interaction, now the ball is in the court of our American partners," the ambassador said.

News.Az

News.Az