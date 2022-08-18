Russia, Kazakh leaders to meet in Sochi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Presidents of Russia and Kazakhstan, Vladimir Putin and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, will meet on August 19 in Sochi, the press service of the Kremlin said in a statement on Thursday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"Continuing a regular top-level dialogue, it is planned to discuss the issues of future development of the Russian-Kazakh strategic partnership and cooperation," the statement said.

Moreover, the issue of bilateral collaboration within the framework of integration associations, including the CIS, which Kazakhstan chairs this year, will be on the agenda, the Kremlin added.

Previously presidents met in June in St. Petersburg when Tokayev participated in a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). In July the two presidents also had a telephone conversation, confirming the intention to consistently implement projects in trade-economic and energy areas.

