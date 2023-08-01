Russia launches e-visa service for citizens of 55 countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia on Tuesday opened the electronic visa (e-visa) facility, making travel to the country easier for citizens of 55 countries, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The visa application process takes four days and is based on an application submitted through the electronic visa portal or the mobile app.

The electronic visa allows foreigners to enter the Russian Federation once and stay as a guest or business visitor, a tourist, or a participant in scientific, cultural, sociopolitical, economic, or sporting events.

The visa is valid for 60 days, and during this period a foreign citizen may enter Russia and stay for up to 16 days from the date of entry.

This type of travel document is valid for entry into Russia by air, road, and water transport, as well as without using transportation via 92 border points equipped to verify electronic visas.

News.Az