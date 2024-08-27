Russia launches fresh waves of missile, drone attacks on Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has launched multiple waves of missile and drone strikes on various Ukrainian regions, resulting in at least four deaths, according to Ukraine's military on Tuesday. This follows Moscow's largest air assault of the war against Ukraine.

Two people were killed when a hotel was "wiped out" in the central Ukraine city of Kryvyi Rih, regional officials said. Two died in drone attacks on the city of Zaporizhzhia, east of Kryvyi Rih, News.Az reports citing Reuters.Kyiv region's air defense systems were deployed several times overnight to repel missiles and drones targeting the Ukrainian capital, the region's military administration said on Telegram.On Monday, Russia launched more than 200 missiles and drones, killing at least seven and damaging energy infrastructure in Ukraine.The Kremlin said on Monday there will be a response to Ukraine's action in Kursk, but three weeks into the incursion, Kyiv claims further advances. Moscow says it keeps pummelling Ukraine troops there - but is still unable to push them out.The size of the Tuesday attacks and their full impact was not immediately known, but Ukraine's air force said it recorded the launch of several groups of drones and the take-off from Russian airfields of strategic Tu-85 strategic bombers and MiG-31 supersonic interceptor aircraft.

