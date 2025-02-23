Russia launches its largest drone attack on Ukraine as the war nears its third anniversary

Russia launched a record 267 drones into Ukraine overnight on Saturday, destroying infrastructure and killing at least three people, just a day before the third anniversary of Moscow's full-scale invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on social media that it was "the largest attack since Iranian drones began hitting Ukrainian cities and villages." Ukraine's air force said 138 drones were shot down over 13 Ukrainian regions, with 119 more lost en route to their targets, News.Az informs via CBS News.

Three ballistic missiles had also been fired, the air force said. One person was killed in a missile strike on the city of Kryvyi Rih, according to the head of the Kryvyi Rih military administration.

Zelenskyy said Russia has launched nearly 1,150 drones, more than 1,400 guided aerial bombs and 35 missiles this week.

"Every day, our people stand against aerial terror," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

The attack came as leaders in Kyiv and across Europe are seeking to navigate rapid changes in U.S. foreign policy under President Trump, who in a matter of days has upended years of firm support for Ukraine, leading to fears that he would join with Moscow to force a settlement to the war without involving Ukraine and its European backers.

