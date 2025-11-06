Russia launches massive drone strike on Kamianske, injuring 8 and destroying homes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia carried out a large-scale drone attack on the city of Kamianske in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region overnight, injuring eight people and destroying part of a residential building, regional officials said Thursday.

According to Dnipropetrovsk regional governor Vladyslav Haivanenko, the assault caused multiple fires and significant damage to civilian infrastructure, including a transport company and several cars. “The roof and floors of one section of a four-story apartment building were partially destroyed,” Haivanenko reported, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Explosions were first heard late on November 5 after warnings of incoming drones. The Ukrainian Air Force later confirmed drone activity heading toward Dnipro and Kamianske.

In the wider region, Russian forces also attacked the Petropavlivka community, setting a municipal enterprise ablaze, and shelled the Nikopol district using FPV drones and artillery. Damage was reported to residential buildings and power lines.

Ukraine’s air defense said it destroyed 13 drones over Dnipropetrovsk during the assault.

The overnight barrage was part of a broader wave of Russian attacks targeting several Ukrainian regions, including Kyiv, where air raid alerts were declared due to the threat of ballistic missiles from the northeast.

Explosions were also reported in the city of Sumy as Russian high-speed missiles moved toward central Ukraine.

News.Az