Yandex metrika counter

Russia launches military drills in Armenia

  • World
  • Share
Russia launches military drills in Armenia

Russia has launched tactical military exercises at its military base in Armenia.

At the Russian military base in Armenia, soldiers and officers are alerted and relocated to the Kamhud and Alagyaz ranges for military drills, APA reported citing TASS.

The exercises involve more than 3,000 servicemen and about 500 units of military equipment, including air defense units, military aircraft and drones.

The motorized rifle, tank, reconnaissance, artillery and engineering units of the base started marching to the training areas.

MiG-29 aircraft, Mi-24 and Mi-8 helicopters are involved in the drills. 

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      