Russia launches military drills in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has launched tactical military exercises at its military base in Armenia.

At the Russian military base in Armenia, soldiers and officers are alerted and relocated to the Kamhud and Alagyaz ranges for military drills, APA reported citing TASS.

The exercises involve more than 3,000 servicemen and about 500 units of military equipment, including air defense units, military aircraft and drones.

The motorized rifle, tank, reconnaissance, artillery and engineering units of the base started marching to the training areas.

MiG-29 aircraft, Mi-24 and Mi-8 helicopters are involved in the drills.

News.Az

News.Az