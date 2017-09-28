Russia launches military exercises in Caspian Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

The artillery units of the Caspian flotilla are conducting exercises at the training grounds in Dagestan.

"The exercise involves approximately 200 militarymen and about 20 military and special equipment units, as well as 3 Serna landing boats", Colonel Vadim Astafyev, the head of press service of the Southern Military District said, according to AzVision.

Astafyev added that in the course of exercises, the artillerymen work out to load and unload military vehicles.

News.Az

