Russia lifts ban on agricultural imports from Kazakhstan

Rossekhoznadzor has lifted the restrictions on the transit of grains and oil crops from Kazakhstan that were imposed last October.

According to Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov, in January he visited Moscow and met his Russian colleague as well as head of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor) to discuss the matter, News.Az reports citing Kazinform.

He said at a briefing in the Government that the issues related to the transshipment of grains, legumes and oil crops have been fully resolved.

The minister added that the issue of flower products transited to Russia via Kazakhstan remains unresolved.

“The only thing left is about flowers re-exported from third countries. It will take us a maximum of 10 days to make a decision on the issue… We are also exploring other markets with grain shipment through the Baltic states to Europe,” Saparov said.

