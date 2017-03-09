Yandex metrika counter

Russia lifts ban on import of some fruits, vegetables from Turkey

Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev signed a decree lifting the ban on import of certain types of fruits and vegetables from Turkey, the Russian PM told his Turkish counterpart Binali Yildirim in a phone conversation.

The sides discussed restoration of bilateral relations, according to Turkish media outlets, Trend reports.

The sixth meeting of the Russia-Turkey High Level Cooperation Council will take place March 10. Turkish and Russian presidents will head the countries’ delegations at the Council’s meetings.

