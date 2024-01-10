Yandex metrika counter

Russia likely to build new aircraft carrier

  • Region
  • Share
Russia likely to build new aircraft carrier

The Russian Navy plans to build a new aircraft carrier, Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov said, News.Az reports citing TASS. 

"The issue of the expediency of creating a prospective naval aircraft carrying complex has been addressed. Its engagement will increase the effectiveness of various operational tasks," he told the Krasnaya Zvezda daily.

The main brown-water force comprises warships that combine antisubmarine and attack capabilities. They are corvettes like the Steregushchy and the Gremyashchy and small missile ships like the Grad Sviyazhsk, he said.

Blue-water warships comprise frigates, patrol ships and universal amphibious assault ships that can provide over-the-horizon assault landing, he added.

The development of minesweepers made of composite materials with modern mine searching and sweeping means will continue, he said.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      