Russia likely to build new aircraft carrier

The Russian Navy plans to build a new aircraft carrier, Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov said, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"The issue of the expediency of creating a prospective naval aircraft carrying complex has been addressed. Its engagement will increase the effectiveness of various operational tasks," he told the Krasnaya Zvezda daily.

The main brown-water force comprises warships that combine antisubmarine and attack capabilities. They are corvettes like the Steregushchy and the Gremyashchy and small missile ships like the Grad Sviyazhsk, he said.

Blue-water warships comprise frigates, patrol ships and universal amphibious assault ships that can provide over-the-horizon assault landing, he added.

The development of minesweepers made of composite materials with modern mine searching and sweeping means will continue, he said.

