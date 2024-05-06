Russia looking into reports about sending of French troops to Ukraine: Kremlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian Defense Ministry is currently looking into reports about France sending its troops to Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"We need to understand here whether this information is correct. Our military is looking into this information," Peskov said, commenting on reports that France had allegedly deployed its combat forces to Ukraine.Earlier, media reports said that France had sent 1,500 troops in support of Ukrainian forces in Slavyansk, citing a statement by Stephen Bryen, a former US Deputy Under Secretary of Defense.

