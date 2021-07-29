Russia makes efforts to restore ceasefire regime on Armenian-Azerbaijani border – Kremlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has made a lot of efforts to restore the ceasefire regime on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and the work is underway, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said on Thursday, TASS reported.

"The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border aggravated on July 29,” Peskov said. “You know that the representatives of Russia made a lot of efforts to restore the ceasefire.”

“The work is underway,” the Kremlin spokesman added. “Russia continues to negotiate with Yerevan and Baku to ensure the full implementation of bilateral agreements.”

News.Az