Russia may host European Games in 2023

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia can hold the European Games in 2023, a high ranking source told RIA Novosti.

"We have the potential to host the European Olympic Games. If Russia is entrusted, then the Games can be held in 2023," the source told RIA Novosti.

The First European Games were held in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, in 2015. In 2019, the Games will be held in Minsk.

News.Az

News.Az