Russia may host next round of Azerbaijan-Armenia talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

The next round of negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia may take place in Russia, Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said at a briefing on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

“Our efforts are aimed at assisting the efforts of Azerbaijan and Armenia in the preparation of a peace treaty between these countries,” Zakharova said.

“The partners accepted our proposals to hold the next round of bilateral negotiations on our territory. We’ll announce the dates of specific events when everything is finally agreed,” she added.

News.Az