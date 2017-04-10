Russia may legalize cultivation of narcotic plants for medical purposes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry has suggested that the Russian government should permit cultivation of opiates for the production of medicines, a spokesper

"The Industry and Trade Ministry has prepared a bill allowing the cultivation of opium substances for industrial use in production of 13 medicines, 10 of which are included in the list of vital and essential medicines. It is assumed that poppy cultivation and the production of narcotic substances will remain a monopoly of the state," the ministry said, TASS reports.

At present cultivation of narcotic substances for scientific purposes is permitted in Russia in the same way, the ministry noted.

News.Az