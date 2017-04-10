Yandex metrika counter

Russia may legalize cultivation of narcotic plants for medical purposes

  • World
  • Share
Russia may legalize cultivation of narcotic plants for medical purposes

Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry has suggested that the Russian government should permit cultivation of opiates for the production of medicines, a spokesper

"The Industry and Trade Ministry has prepared a bill allowing the cultivation of opium substances for industrial use in production of 13 medicines, 10 of which are included in the list of vital and essential medicines. It is assumed that poppy cultivation and the production of narcotic substances will remain a monopoly of the state," the ministry said, TASS reports.

At present cultivation of narcotic substances for scientific purposes is permitted in Russia in the same way, the ministry noted.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      