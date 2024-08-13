Russia must be forced into peace, Zelensky says

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Russia brought war to others, and now it is coming home," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said last night, News.az reports citing CNN ..

In his regular evening address yesterday, Zelensky said it was "only fair to destroy Russian terrorists where they are, where they launch their strikes from"."We see how useful this can be for bringing peace closer. Russia must be forced into peace if Putin wants to continue waging war so badly,” he added.Zelensky said he had been briefed by Commander-in-Chief Olesksandr Syrskyy on "the operation in Kursk Region", and that 1,000 sq km of Russian territory was now under Ukrainian control.The remarks by Syrskyy and Zelensky were the first time that any senior Ukrainian official had explicitly mentioned the Kursk incursion by name.

News.Az