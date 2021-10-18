Russia named top export destination of Azerbaijan’s non-oil products in 2021

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia was the top export destination of Azerbaijan’s non-oil products in January-September of this year, News.Az reports citing the State Customs Committee.

Official statistics suggests that Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Georgia and the US were the five major export destinations of Azerbaijan’s non-oil products.

The volume of export with Russia made $586.5 million, while it amounted to $455 million with Turkey, $174 million with Switzerland, $120.4 million with Georgia and $54.8 million with the US.

News.Az